Publishers of Amarillo Globe-News stepping down

The publishers of the Amarillo Globe-News and its sister publication, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, are stepping down.

According to the Amarillo Globe-News, Les Simpson and Brandon Hughes are leaving just months after GateHouse Media bought them from Morris Communications.

GateHouse says it will announce a new regional publisher to oversee both papers soon.

