Suspect in Portales officer involved shooting in stable condition, more information released

The New Mexico State Police have released more information on the officer involved shooting that happened in Portales last week.

Around 12:45 p.m. on January 15, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate after an officer involved shooting.

Around 11:54 that morning, the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office received a call of a suspect attempting to flip over a car with a front-end loader at Cottonwood Place.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 48-year-old James Wallace McFarlin of Portales driving the front-end loader. Police say he refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

After driving through three fences on Kilgore Avenue, police say McFarlin drove the front-end loader into an open field at the intersection of 18th and Kilgore Avenue.

The Police Department says:

Sheriff's Office personnel, including the Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker, pursued the suspect onto the field. Sheriff Parker later explained in an interview Mr. McFarlin was driving erratically and almost struck the vehicle of a motorist. Sheriff Parker, utilizing his department issued shotgun, attempted to shoot out the tires of the large front-end loader, but was unsuccessful. Mr. McFarlin then accelerated and Sheriff Parker, in fear Mr. McFarlin was going to strike the motoring public or bystanders, shot Mr. McFarlin through the rear window striking him in the back of the head.

McFarlin remains at University Medical Center in Lubbock in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

