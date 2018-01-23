Tuesday's Forecast: Pleasant with calm wind

Tuesday is going to be a pleasant January day, with calm winds and lots of sunshine.

the morning started off to be chilly with temps in the 20's and teens.

Highs warm into the upper 40's and low 50's this afternoon, which is once again seasonal for this time of year.

Skies will be sunny today, and winds will be much calmer , out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Overnight we drop into the teens and low 20's.

It will be chilly as you're heading off to work and school on Wednesday morning.

Warmer temps return Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50's and low 60's.

Winds will be breezy Wednesday and remain breezy throughout the end of the work week.

Temps warm back into the 60's on Thursday making it the warmest day of the week.

Dry conditions mixed with breezy winds and warm temps will cause elevated to critical fire conditions Wednesday- Friday.

Next cold front moves through Friday cooling us off into the 50's on Saturday.

We warm back into the 60's Sunday and Monday.

Dry conditions expected through the 7 day forecast.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.