Chad Dunnam approved as Amarillo High new head football coach

By Ralph Cooper, Sports Director
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Chad Dunnam has been approved by the Amarillo Independent School District to be the next head football coach and Athletic Director at Amarillo High School.

The Sandies search for a new head coach began after Mel Maxfield announced he would be stepping down at the end of the 2017 season. Dunnam led the Dumas Demons to a 9-2 overall record last season including a 36 to 3 victory against his new team. 

AISD is hosting a press conference tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. to introduce Dunnam as the next head coach of Amarillo High.

