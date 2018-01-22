Chad Dunnam approved as Amarillo High new head football coach

Chad Dunnam has been approved by the Amarillo Independent School District to be the next head football coach and Athletic Director at Amarillo High School.

The Sandies search for a new head coach began after Mel Maxfield announced he would be stepping down at the end of the 2017 season. Dunnam led the Dumas Demons to a 9-2 overall record last season including a 36 to 3 victory against his new team.

AISD is hosting a press conference tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. to introduce Dunnam as the next head coach of Amarillo High.

Follow our Facebook page, NewsChannel10 Sports to watch it live.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.