Bomb City: An Amarillo Story

A movie based on the 1997 events between two high school groups that rocked Amarillo and sparked a nationwide conversation about tolerance and the justice system is making its much-anticipated premiere in Amarillo.

Bomb City tells the story of 19-year-old Brian Deneke, who was ran over and killed by Dustin Camp during a confrontation between the so-called "punks" and the "jocks" in the Western Plaza parking lot two decades ago.

Brian's parents, Mike and Betty Deneke, still hope some good can come out of their most tragic loss -- a lesson in tolerance. That's why they agreed to let the creators of Bomb City move forward with the project to retell Brian's story 20 years later.

After watching the film, Mike hopes moviegoers will consider a few things before they judge someone. "To look at people, not just judge people by their outward appearance, but get to know people and get to know them as a person and be more accepting of people," said Mike.

Mike and Betty have now seen the movie six times.

"It was pretty intense and extremely emotional for us," said Mike. "For a while there, you feel like you got Brian back. There's Brian, he's here with us. But then you get to other parts and it's pretty rough."

While sometimes difficult to watch and relive, they say Bomb City was the perfect way to keep the memory of their son alive and to make sure what happened to him never happens again.

"We still hear from people that he has touched their lives and helped them," said Betty.

"It made a difference in the way they think or look at things," added Mike. "So we feel like over the years, by his story being out there, that it has made a difference. And this movie is a vehicle that is getting it out and will get it out to many more people."

That was the goal of the film's creators, who chose this story because they grew up in Amarillo and lived through it.

"It's a tough story to tell," said Sheldon Chick, a writer, producer and composer for the film.

"It's very heavy," added Bomb City Director/Writer Jameson Brooks. "It's going to be heavy for a lot of people and we understand that. I just hope that people can leave with an open mind. Let's just see if we can come together in unity. We're not trying to start a war, we're trying to start a conversation first and foremost. That's what really needs to be had, especially nowadays."

The Denekes say they are thankful there is still an interest in telling Brian's story all these years later.

"This is not just a film, this is a movement," said Brooks. "That's the way we've always looked at it. There's kind of like a call to action afterward. Let's all come together and stop the violence."

The Denekes hope the movie will have a positive impact on all who watch it.

"It makes you feel good, like Brian's spirit is still here working through other people to help out," said Betty.

"He definitely is not forgotten," added Mike.

"No," replied Betty.

Tuesday's Amarillo movie premiere benefiting Family Support Services is sold out, but you can pre-order Bomb City on iTunes for a special discount.

It will also be showing at Premiere Cinema 6 inside Westgate Mall starting Feb. 9.

