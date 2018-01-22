Cajun restaurant to call Amarillo home

Amarillo will soon have a piece of the New Orleans culture and cuisine.

"Laissez le bon temps rouler - Let the good times roll," the Owner of The Lost Cajun, Raymond Griffin said, expressing his excitement towards his restaurant opening in Amarillo soon.

The Lost Cajun will be the first of its kind in Amarillo.

"After I came and visited and met with a bunch of the locals here, I said 'you know what, this is a perfect place for our family-style restaurant,'" said Griffin. "In our restaurant, the kids can chalk on the floor. We have a wall that the kids can chalk on, and we actually tell the parents when they come in 'let your kids go, don't make them sit there with their hands in their lap.' This is a fun, family atmosphere."

Along with being family-style, The Lost Cajun will also offer a unique Cajun menu, imported directly from New Orleans.

"My favorite item on the menu is probably the red beans and rice," said Griffin. "It is such a type of comfort food, I love the red beans and rice and the spicy sauces. My other favorite is the shrimp po' boy. There's just nothing better than a New Orleans style shrimp po' boy."

The restaurant will be managed by Mike Fogiel, who is no stranger to Amarillo as he currently owns Ye' Old Pancake Station and Hoffbrau Steaks.

"What I'm hearing from people on our Facebook, we've got close to 1,000 likes. 'Can't wait for it to come.' 'Looking forward to it.' 'Been to another location, happy you're bringing it here.' So, I think we will have a great response here," said Fogiel. "To be able to do this and be supported by Amarillo, I'm very fortunate."

Fogiel says the restaurant is expected to open early next week after a weekend full of intense training.

