Proposal of bypass route in Dalhart raises some concerns

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A highly anticipated witness took the stand today to testify in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer.
A highly anticipated witness took the stand today to testify in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer.
One local elementary school will be altering, but not changing, its controversial name.
One local elementary school will be altering, but not changing, its controversial name.
Chad Duncan has been approved by the Amarillo Independent School district to be the next head football coach and Athletic Director at Amarillo High School.
Chad Duncan has been approved by the Amarillo Independent School district to be the next head football coach and Athletic Director at Amarillo High School.
A movie based on the 1997 events between two high school groups that rocked Amarillo and sparked a nationwide conversation about tolerance and the justice system is making its much-anticipated premier in Amarillo.
A movie based on the 1997 events between two high school groups that rocked Amarillo and sparked a nationwide conversation about tolerance and the justice system is making its much-anticipated premier in Amarillo.