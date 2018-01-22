Proposal of bypass route in Dalhart raises some concerns

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing a bypass route around Dalhart to relieve traffic from the city, but local business owners are joining together to oppose the proposition.

TxDOT will host a meeting this evening to discuss a possible bypass around Dalhart.

The route is meant to alleviate traffic in the center of the city, but some local business owners are concerned it will draw business away.

"If traffic goes on bypass, then we will lose our business," said Gary Bhakda, owner of the Dalhart Budget Inn. "Mostly truckers, travelers, everything. Not only truckers will bypass, then everyone will think they can avoid the traffic and go there. If they don't stop here in town, then our city will be a ghost town."

TxDOT says the community reached out to them for an additional route in hopes the roads would be safer and easier to get around.

"The proposed route is not set in stone, and tonight's meeting was meant to hear the concerns of both local business owners and residents," said Sonja Gross with TxDOT.

TxDOT says they will continue to hear the voices of the community before any final decisions are made.

You can view a map of the proposed bypass route below:

