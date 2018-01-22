Amarillo man is 'Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive', wanted for assaulting police officer

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for an Amarillo man who is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Officials have been searching for 29-year-old Carlos Rafael Benitez since March of 2017 after he failed to appear in court to face charges of aggravated assault of an Amarillo Police Department officer and evading arrest with a vehicle.

His last known address was in Amarillo, and he has ties in Donley County.

Benitez is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 170 pounds and having a tattoo of "BENITEZ" on his back. He has a history of working in the tire service business.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his location and arrest.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-8000-252-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.