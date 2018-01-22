Amarillo police release 2017 crime statistics

The Amarillo Police Department has released its calculated crime statistics for 2017.

The statistics showed an overall crime rate reduction of 3.9 percent from 2016, although homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults and arsons increased.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI will release final crime statistics for all of their respective jurisdictions later this year.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.