NMDOT will resurface highway between Cannon AFB and Clovis

The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing parts of US 60/84 between Cannon Air Force Base and Clovis.

NMDOT will invest $5.9 million into the project, which will resurface approximately five miles of the highway.

The project includes the resurfacing, as well as drainage upgrades, roadway reconstruction and other upgrades.

Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction for the duration of the work.

Further information can be found at the statewide road information website.

The public can also reach the New Mexico Road Advisory Line at (800) 432-4269.

