Amarillo officials remind citizens to check septic tanks for safety

Amarillo officials are reminding people to keep their septic tanks safe.

The announcement comes on the heels of an accident in New Mexico where a three-year-old boy was killed after drowning in a septic tank.

The boy's family was planning a funeral at a home in Farmington while he played outside.

Officials believe the toddler was jumping on the lid of a septic tank and fell through.

According to the Environmental Health Department, everyone with a septic tank system is requested to ensure that their tank access lids are secured to prevent unauthorized entry.

Checking the access lid is especially important after the tank has been serviced by a contractor.

The department also lists steps the public can take to ensure the security of their system and the safety of others.

These steps include:

Knowing where the system is on your property

Checking for any damage to exposed access lids twice a year

Making sure lids are secured with a fastener that requires a tool to remove

For any questions or concerns with a septic system, call the Environmental Health Department at (806) 378-9472.

