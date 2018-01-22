Amarillo officials remind citizens to check septic tanks for safety

Amarillo officials are reminding people to keep their septic tanks safe.
The Amarillo Police Department has released its calculated crime statistics for 2017.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing parts of US 60/84 between Cannon Air Force Base and Clovis.
Crews from multiple fire departments are working a cotton module fire in Carson County.
A semi-truck caught fire after a wreck on Sunday evening.
