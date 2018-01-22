Crews battling cotton module fire in Carson County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews battling cotton module fire in Carson County

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10
CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews from multiple fire departments are working a cotton module fire in Carson County.

According to Amarillo Area Fire Wire, units from the Panhandle Fire Department, Pantex Fire Department and White Deer Fire Department are battling the fire near FM 1342.

Around 20 modules are on fire.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly