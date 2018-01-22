Semi-truck drives through structure, catches fire in Perryton (Source: Perryton Fire EMS Facebook)

A semi-truck caught fire after a wreck on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Perryton Fire Department responded to 3rd and Brilliant for an accident involving a semi-truck..

Officials say the truck drove through a structure, and the dashboard and engine compartments caught fire.

The driver was extricated from the truck with the help of Perryton EMS.

