Downtown Women's Center celebrates 9 graduates from recovery program

Nine women graduated from the Downtown Women's Center Recovery Program on Sunday.

The Downtown Women's Center is a faith-based non-profit that serves homeless women struggling with addiction and their children.

Organizers say this is a chance for these ladies to start over.

"I think what's so exciting about this event is that it does show that women can walk in sobriety, women can walk in recovery, and women can celebrate their journey, and it doesn't matter what your past was all about," said Associate Executive Director Donna Soria. "We don't look at the past, you know. You don't ever want to go back to that place, but we all have a future, and we believe our best days are ahead."

The Downtown Women's Center currently serves 62 women and 52 children.

For more information on the services they offer, call (806) 372-3625.

