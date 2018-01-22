Xcel Energy names pocket park in honor of electrician Roper Copelin

Sunday, Xcel Energy honored electrician Roper Copelin by naming Xcel's headquarters pocket park, Roper Copelin Park.

Mr. Copelin passed away after a construction accident in January of 2017.

Full statement from Xcel Energy:

Xcel Energy has honored the life of Roper Copelin by naming the pocket park at its 790 Buchanan headquarters building in his memory. Copelin died after a construction accident at the building in January 2017.

On Sunday, officials from Xcel Energy, the Opus Group and other entities involved in the building’s construction joined Copelin’s friends and family to dedicate a plaque near the intersection of Southeast Seventh Avenue and South Buchanan Street that designates the pocket park as Roper Copelin Memorial Park. This privately developed urban greenspace was part of the building’s original design, but did not previously have a name.

Copelin was working for an electrical contractor at the time of the accident on Jan. 21, 2017. A coworker, Keath Garrison, was severely injured but survived. Copelin passed away the next day.

“Roper was part of a dedicated team of local craftsmen who built a beautiful landmark that now serves as Xcel Energy’s regional headquarters for Texas and New Mexico,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “We understand his friends and family are forever impacted by his loss, but we hope naming the park for him can draw people together to remember a man who was so well-loved, and provide some measure of healing in the process.”

Copelin was 30 years old at the time of his death. He grew up in the Clarendon and Hedley area, and was employed by A-1 Electric as an electrician.

Xcel Energy moved from its Chase Tower location to the new 790 Buchanan building in May 2017. A real estate investment trust owns the new building, and Xcel Energy is the sole office tenant. Jimmy John’s opened its third Amarillo location in ground floor retail space at Southeast Eighth Avenue and Buchanan Street in June 2017.

Roper Copelin Park and the 790 Buchanan building are located directly across from a planned multipurpose event venue that will be the home of a new AA affiliated baseball team beginning with the 2019 season. Construction on the $45.5 million facility is under way.

Source: Xcel Energy

