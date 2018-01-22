Xcel Energy names pocket park in honor of electrician Roper Copelin

One man is behind bars after leading police in Pampa on a brief chase that ended in a structure fire.
One man is behind bars after leading police in Pampa on a brief chase that ended in a structure fire.
As the new work week begins, Texas Department of Transportation has a new list of lane closures for you to look for on your commute.
As the new work week begins, Texas Department of Transportation has a new list of lane closures for you to look for on your commute.
Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, requests the public’s assistance in identifying the individual believed responsible for a series of multi-state bank robberies
Special Agent in Charge Adam S. Lee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office, requests the public’s assistance in identifying the individual believed responsible for a series of multi-state bank robberies
Just this month, fire responders have gone to three fires in Hartley county sparked by the use of heat lamps to keep animals warm.
Just this month, fire responders have gone to three fires in Hartley county sparked by the use of heat lamps to keep animals warm.
The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on a proposed relief route around the city of Dalhart.
The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on a proposed relief route around the city of Dalhart.