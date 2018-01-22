Monday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the low 50s

Weather Outlook for Monday, Jan. 22

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After a windy and dry Sunday we will see much of the same for your Monday.

We start off the morning with cooler temps, lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs warm into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Skies will be sunny today, but winds remain windy, out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30-35 mph. Overnight we drop into the teens and low 20s.

After a cool start to your Tuesday morning we warm back into the 50s. Skies remain sunny, but winds will be much lighter.

Warmer temps return for the end of the week, mixed with dry conditions, elevated fire conditions returns as well.

Next cold front moves through Friday into Saturday.

