1 man is behind bars after leading Pampa police on brief chase that ended in a structure fire

One man is behind bars after leading police in Pampa on a brief chase that ended in a structure fire.
Officials say it began when police responded to a call about a driver being chased by multiple people who were trying to harm him.
Police located the driver, Dennis Gray, 26, and attempted to stop him to check on his welfare, when he fled and crashed into a house at 1301 East Francis.
The crash sparked a fire at the vacant home. Multiple units from the Pampa Fire Department had the fire under control around 10:00 p.m.
Gray has been booked into the Gray County Jail.
