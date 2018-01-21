Hartley county fires caused by outdoor heating lamps

Just this month, firefighters have responded to three fires in Hartley County sparked by the use of heat lamps to keep animals warm.

They say while there's nothing wrong with keeping your pets warm, the improper use of heat lamps can pose a serious threat to their safety.

As temperatures continue to drop, Hartley County officials are urging residents to take caution with their heat lamps.

In recent weeks, fires have sparked in doghouses when heat lamps were placed inside them. In one other incident, two show goats were lost in a fire.

Chief Curtis Brown of the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department said there is a large show animal community in the Dalhart area.

"They also use heat lamps a lot of times on the pigs, some rabbits, things like that," he said.

First responders say these lamps are being improperly used, and recommend they be securely kept away from the animals.

"The heat lamps come with a shield on them, a guard is what we call them," said Brown. "They need to be using those guards all the heat lamps we've found have not have the guards on them, heat lamps are also being used just clipped on with the spring clip. We recommend with animals that you use a secondary device which is either a bungee cord, a chain or something through the holes in the housing of the heat lamp."

If you have to keep your show animals or even your family pets outside, local veterinarian Merton Pearson, D.V.M. said there are ways to keep them warm without using an external source.

"A lot of times, you don't really have to heat the house, the dog's body temperature will heat a small area up surprisingly warm and they get quite roasty, toasty comfortable without an added heat source," he said.

He said a properly insulated doghouse can be enough to shield them from the cold.

"Fairly wind-tight so that the wind can't blow in, the door is facing away from the prevailing winds and it's small enough that the dog's body heat can warm it up, you know, it's got some sort of bedding in there, some straw an old blanket or something like that," he said.

Chief Brown also reminds residents that you shouldn't use heat lamps near anything that is flammable, such as wood shavings and blankets used to keep pets warm.

