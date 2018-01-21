TXDOT, county officials to hold meeting on Dalhart relief route

The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on a proposed relief route around the city of Dalhart.

The meeting will be conducted in cooperation with the City of Dalhart, as well as Hartley and Dallam counties.

The proposed project would create a relief route around the city of Dalhart, potentially offsetting some commercial freight traffic that travels through the city.

It also has the aim of providing improved mobility to public drivers.

The route is projected as a four-lane divided highway, with two lanes in each direction.

The meeting is slated for Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rita Blanca Coliseum in Dalhart.

