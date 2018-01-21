Oldham County officials now listed as contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Oldham County officials now listed as contained

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Oldham County Emergency Management responded to a large grass fire in the area.

According to the OCEM Facebook page, multiple agencies responded to the blaze.

The fire was located north of Vega.

It is now reported to be contained.

