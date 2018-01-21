Amarillo will have lane closures for shrub removal, crack sealing

As the new work week begins, Texas Department of Transportation has a new list of lane closures for you to look for on your commute.

Crews will be performing tree and shrub removal on northbound Fillmore Street and southbound Pierce street.

Crack sealing operations will also affect multiple areas.

Loop 335 between 45th and 81st streets will be undergoing these sealing operations.

Expect various lane closures on the loop in this area.

Crack sealing will also take place on 45th Avenue beginning Monday.

The sealing will be between Bell and Coulter Streets and is expected to be completed on Friday morning.

TXDOT would like to remind motorists to always use caution when traveling through these work areas and to use alternate routes if possible.

