ARAD to open new treatment center this week

The Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs treatment center is set to open its doors on Monday.

The date was set after the facility obtained its license from the Texas Department of State Health Services to operate.

The ARAD center will be the first residential drug and alcohol abuse treatment center in Amarillo in over 20 years.

The facility will offer residential services as well as supportive care to both inpatients and outpatients seeking treatment for drug or alcohol abuse.

An education-only option is also offered.

The new Comprehensive Treatment and Recovery Center is located at 1001 Wallace Boulevard.

