Fire northeast of Amarillo 90-95 percent contained; no loss of life

Potter County Fire Rescue has reported a fire northeast of Amarillo to be 90-95 percent contained.

The fire was reported at 11821 Bertrand Road.

Current acreage burned is unknown.

The public is still advised to avoid the area.

The cause is still under investigation.

