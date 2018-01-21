Crews battle fire near Lefors

Lefors Volunteer Fire Department is battling a grass fire.

According to the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office, the fire is east of Lefors and north of FM 1321.

Pampa Fire Department and Mobeetie Fire Department are also assisting.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

