Clovis fire reportedly 90-95 percent contained

Clovis officials are reporting that the large grass fire near the city is 90-95 percent contained.

The fire starts at the intersection of Curry Road 17 and Curry Road I.

According to the Clovis Fire Department, over 500 acres burned in the fire.

Eight departments are currently assisting in extinguishing the fire.

Clovis Fire Department asks that bystanders continue to stay away from the county roads to provide ease in moving equipment.

