Women's March Amarillo takes place in solidarity with national protests

The Women's March brought together local residents to join the fight for women's rights, LGBT rights, and much more.

They expressed that more than ever the time has come for change.

Men and women took to the streets and are taking the national conversation on women's rights to the local stage.

Sponsored by Indivisible Amarillo, the second annual Women's March stretched from Elwood Park to the Potter County Courthouse.

Amarillo residents and local leaders were able to speak out on social issues our country faces today. Cyn Palmer with Indivisible Amarillo said these issues that have occurred in the past year are a call to action.

"So many important issues, access to medical care, racism. on and on and on and on," she said. "And so we just have to, like an elephant, keep taking bites out of it and we will be here and we will continue to work."

Many marchers got the chance to speak about their own experiences with sexual assault and harassment as well as domestic violence.

One marcher, Haley Stoddard, emphasized that anyone can be a victim and that no one is alone in the "me too" movement.

"'Me' is not a gender specific word," she said. "'Me' can include men, 'me' can include children, 'me' can include older people who have never come forward about sexual assault or domestic violence. And so I really do believe that the 'me too' movement is a 'he too' movement. It's a 'we too' movement. It's about all of us."

They hope that by sharing their personal stories, they can show just how large of an issue they're fighting and spark an important conversation about the rights of women and minority groups at the local level.

"We are important, the Texas Panhandle is important, this is a good city," Palmer said. "This is a good part of the country, there are good people that live here and the people here deserve to be governed by representatives that listen to them and care about their issues and those people deserve to be listened to as well. It was very important to come together again and we'll come together again, and we'll come together again, we're here to stay and we'll be back."

Speakers today also encouraged people to register to vote before Feb. 5 in order to start making real change in Amarillo and the nation at large.

