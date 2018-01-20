Warford Activity Center holds grand opening

The Charles E. Warford Activity Center held its grand opening event on Saturday.
The film Bomb City will be premiering in Amarillo on Tuesday in partnership with Amarillo's Family Support Services.
Bovina authorities have issued a Silver Alert for two missing elderly residents.
Prosecution witness testimonies continued today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who's accused of killing his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer in 2014.
The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School on Monday.
