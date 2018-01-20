Bomb City premiere will benefit Amarillo nonprofit

The film Bomb City will be premiering in Amarillo on Tuesday in partnership with Amarillo's Family Support Services.

Bomb City tells the true story of the death of Brian Deneke, an Amarillo native who was involved in the local punk rock scene.

Deneke's death was controversial, with claims that he was killed intentionally due to his unconventional style and appearance.

Family Support Services is an Amarillo nonprofit that focuses on violence prevention, mental health issues and education.

CEO Jim Womack said that their partnership with the filmmakers was natural.

"A very large component of our services is violence prevention," said Womack. "The film itself is a very powerful story of something that we work every day to prevent."

Womack said that he hopes the partnership will allow Family Support Services to raise awareness of their services to prevent similar incidents.

"Just because somebody is different from you, they're still a person," said Womack. "You should respect everyone, and I hope that's the message everyone takes away from this."

Bomb City will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

The event will be held at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are available at Panhandle Tickets.

It will be hosted by CJ Ramone of the Ramones and includes the screening as well as a Q&A session with the cast and crew of the film.

The family of Brian Deneke will also participate in the Q&A.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Family Support Services.

