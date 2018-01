SILVER ALERT: Law enforcement agencies continue searching for missing elderly couple

Law enforcement agencies are still searching for two missing elderly residents.

Rosendo and Hortencia Lara are missing out of Bovina.

The couple was last seen around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Bovina Police Department says they have searched throughout Parmer County without finding any leads.

Officials say the couple could be traveling to Mexico.

Some information has indicated sightings in the Lubbock and San Angelo areas.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The couple has also been known to travel to Dimmitt, Muleshoe, Friona and Clovis, New Mexico.

They were last seen driving a silver or tan 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with the Texas license plate GWY7326.

If you have any information on their location, call the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at (806) 481-3303.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.