Bovina officials searching for elderly couple, Silver Alert issued

Bovina authorities are searching for two missing elderly residents.

Rosendo and Hortencia Lara are missing out of Bovina.

They were last seen around 1 p.m. on Friday.

The couple has been known to travel to Dimmitt, Muleshoe, Friona and Clovis, New Mexico.

They were last seen driving a silver-tan 200 Chevrolet pickup truck with the Texas license plate GWY7326.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Rosendo Lara, but Rosendo Lara is also missing at this time.

If you have any information on their location, contact the Bovina Police Department at (806) 481-3303.

