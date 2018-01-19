AISD will consider changing Robert E. Lee Elementary name

The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School on Monday.

The discussion is part of the agenda for the regular board meeting.

It follows a wave of complaints that have led to the removal of Confederate symbols and statues across the country.

The board could possibly take action on this discussion during the same meeting.

The meeting will be held at the AISD Education Support Center at 6:00 p.m. at 7200 West Interstate 40.

