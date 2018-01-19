The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society issues 90-Four-90 plan

The Humane Society released their official 90-Four-90 proposal today, which hopes for a 90 percent survival rate of the animals within 4 years at an added cost of 90 cents per month for each citizen.

"It's a draft proposal of the public-private partnership," said Larry Milam, Executive Director of the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society. "This is really the specifics of what the city would do and what the humane society would do to enact this plan."

The plan includes an opt-out add on to every residents water bill at 90 cents per month.

"Any citizen that does not want to participate can opt out and the opt out is simply filling out a form that will be mailed to them, including it with their water bill and sending it back out," said Milam.

The plan calls for an aggressive spay-neuter approach that they believe is affordable for all citizens.

"We're calling the $20 plan that means you would pay $20 on the day of surgery and $20 there after, so we intend to eliminate cost as a barrier to citizens," said Milam.

As part of its low cost approach, the potential agreement addresses a fee structure for the clinic.

"It would be no more than 70 percent of the market average cost of the services provided," said Milam. "So take what your local vet is paying and the maximum that this clinic would charge is 70 percent of that amount."

The city did not provide anyone to comment today, but in the past, the Director of Animal Management and Welfare has addressed the issue.

"Our community continues to approach these animals as though they're a disposable commodity," said Richard Havens, Director of Animal Management and Welfare with the City of Amarillo. "These aren't lawn ornaments, they're living beings that need love and if you don't want them and you can't afford them, don't have them."

The proposed plan says it must be in effect for a minimum of 25 years.

