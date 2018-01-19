Clovis collision leaves one hospitalized, one arrested

Prosecution witness testimonies continued today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who's accused of killing his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer in 2014.
The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School on Monday.
A man is in the hospital and another is under arrest after a car hits a pedestrian in Clovis.
The Humane Society released their official 90-Four-90 proposal today, which hopes for a 90 percent survival rate of the animals within 4 years at an added cost of 90 cents per month for each citizen.
The Amarillo Independent School District is continuing to listen to some North Heights residents who are urging the district to build a school in their neighborhood.
