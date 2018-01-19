Clovis collision leaves one hospitalized, one arrested

A man is in the hospital and another is under arrest after a car hits a pedestrian in Clovis.

Around 11:00 a.m. Friday morning, Clovis police received a report of a man being struck by a car on the 600 block of Sunland Drive.

Upon arriving, officers saw an injured 19 year old man, who was immediately taken to the hospital.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle involved and noticed a matching vehicle parked down the street at the 200 block of Sunland Drive.

Upon arriving, a 18 year-old John Smart was spotted pacing near the vehicle.

Officers identified Smart as the suspect in the collision and placed him under arrest.

He was booked into the Curry County Detention Center for aggravated battery.

