Officials clear the way for Guymon casino to be built amid controversy

The Shawnee Tribe's application to place land in trust for casino construction in Texas County has been approved.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin and Shawnee Tribe Chief Ron Sparkman all accepted the application, paving the way for the construction of the Golden Mesa Casino in Texas County.

The Golden Mesa Casino Facebook page announced the approval on Friday.

The proposed casino has been met with considerable backlash,

A petition containing over 1,800 signatures against the casino's construction was signed last February.

According to Shawnee Tribal officials, the casino would create about 175 jobs and produce an annual payroll of about $3.7 million.

Total economic impact is estimated to be about $32 million.

The casino is a joint venture between the Shawnee Tribe and Global Gaming Solutions, who will manage the project.