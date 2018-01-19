Discussion continues on expanding school into North Heights

The Amarillo Independent School District is continuing to listen to some North Heights residents who are urging the district to build a school in their neighborhood.

"When our kids or the kids in this community are out on the bus stop, kids in other communities are still in bed," said Floyd Anthony, president of the Amarillo Chapter of the NAACP.

Some parents in North Heights do not want to bus their children outside of their neighborhood to go to school and are asking Amarillo ISD for an expansion of the magnet school Carver Elementary or another school entirely.

The problem is a desegregation order from the early 1970s which makes it illegal for a school zone to have a majority of minority students.

"Their hands are tied by a law that is outdated," said Anthony. "We're talking about 1972. This is 2018. The neighborhood is not the same as it used to be."

With in the past year AISD wrote The Office for Civil Rights concerning the order.

The response was to come up with a plan which they will review.

AISD has held five community meetings to hear the concerns of parents and will continue to discuss the matter at next Monday's AISD board meeting.

"The purpose of this being an informational item on the school board agenda is to demonstrate that we're working on it," said AISD President Jim Austin. "And again, well what does that mean? It means community engagement, making sure we understand what everyone would like, and then we need to begin to understand how it affects the district."

The school board meeting is Monday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo ISD Education Support Center.