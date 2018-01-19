Amarillo businesses promoting smoke-free environment

Among adults who smoke, 68 percent say they want to quit for good, according to a recent report from the CDC.

New cessation classes locally are aiming to help those on their journey to quit.

"Oftentimes, when people are thinking about or trying to explore the idea behind getting off of tobacco, it can be a difficult journey," said Behavioral Specialist Joseph Dad. "So our cessation classes help provide behavioral interventions as well as discuss pharmacological interventions and strategies to help the person be as successful as possible in their quit journey."

Organizations like Tobacco Free Amarillo are also pushing the importance of educating the younger population on the potential dangers smoking can cause.

"So the trends we're seeing right now looking at school base is a slight decline in kind of traditional cigarette usage and tobacco usage," said Dad. "And with a rise on the other end, with some vape type of products, where they are getting kind of a different way of getting nicotine in their systems."

Western Bowl also joins a list of Amarillo businesses that are non-smoking.

"It wasn't a decision that came lightly, but we knew that parents were hesitant about bringing their children out here with the smoking atmosphere they'd enter," said Marty Fenberg, the owner of Western Bowl.

"It's really nice because we won't take him into a place that's really smokey because it's not safe for him or us either," said Amarillo mom Nissa Ross. "So it does mean a lot to us as a family."

Larger corporations like Walmart are taking note of the importance of tobacco education and prevention. This weekend, Amarillo will host the first round of the stores virtual reality experience to assist with smoking cessation.

