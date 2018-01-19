Amarillo College hosting community development forum

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas will be hosting a community development education forum in Amarillo.

The forum is designed to allow residents to voice potential concerns and solutions to issues facing the community.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Forum topics will include community development, fair housing and social justice.

Leaders from Amarillo NAACP, Amarillo College, University of Texas and several other organizations will be present.

The forum will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Amarillo College campus at 1314 Polk St.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.