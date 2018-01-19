Fire in Carson County now 100 percent contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Fire in Carson County now 100 percent contained

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are responding to a grass fire on State Highway 136 and FM 245.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire spans 100 acres and is 100 percent contained. 

All fire districts were called to this fire. 

