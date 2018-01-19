Fire in Carson County now 100 percent contained

Fire on Highway 136 and FM 245 (Source: KFDA)

Crews are responding to a grass fire on State Highway 136 and FM 245.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire spans 100 acres and is 100 percent contained.

All fire districts were called to this fire.

