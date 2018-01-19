3 people facing charges for death of Joe Guzman

Three people are facing charges related to the death of Joe Guzman last summer.

Indictments say 28-year-old Cody Sherwood committed aggravated assault and killed Guzman on July 30 by hitting him on the head. He is charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury and manslaughter.

Police found Guzman in a garage of an Amarillo home unconscious.

He died from his injuries eight days later.

The indictments of 45-year-old Kendra Sherwood say she assaulted Guzman, also by hitting him on the head, and that she committed criminal mischief by damaging property in the home, such as a television, a computer and the walls.

Stevan Wesley Hayes, 28, also faces charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter.

