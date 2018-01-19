Amarillo-area Walmart stores to offer free health screenings

The Shawnee Tribe's application to place land in trust for casino construction in Texas County has been approved.
The Amarillo Independent School District is continuing to listen to some North Heights residents who are urging the district to build a school in their neighborhood.
The President of Amarillo College testified before the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education and Labor yesterday.
Crews are on the scene of a grassfire at the Lakeview Gin in Swisher County.
Crews are responding to a grass fire on State Highway 136 and FM 245.
