Amarillo-area Walmart stores to offer free health screenings

Amarillo area Walmart stores will offer numerous health screenings during a wellness event.

As part of Walmart Wellness Day, Amarillo residents can undergo various tests, including blood glucose, blood pressure and body mass index.

The event will also offer low-cost immunizations, and certain locations will offer free vision screenings.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Walmart is also introducing a virtual-reality experience designed to aid in smoking cessation.

Walmart says that Wellness Day events have provided more than 1.7 million screenings and 225,000 immunizations since its inception.

Walmart Wellness Day will be held at all Amarillo-area Walmarts on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.