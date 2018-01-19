Amarillo 'armed and dangerous' man arrested after police chase in Jefferson County

An Amarillo man considered armed and dangerous is now behind bars.

Yesterday, a man contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to report that he was driving behind his brother's stolen Ford F-150.

Deputies saw the truck and attempted to stop the vehicle.

After a short chase, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Alex Espinoza, was arrested.

Earlier this week, Chambers County deputies and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, reportedly driven by Espinoza, leading to another police chase.

Espinoza is also a suspect in a vehicle theft in Floydada.

He has multiple pending charges in Hardin, Lubbock, Swisher, Briscoe and Chambers Counties.

