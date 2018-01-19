Grassfire at Lakeview Gin now 100 percent contained - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Grassfire at Lakeview Gin now 100 percent contained

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Lakeview Gin fire (Source: Tulia Volunteer Fire Department) Lakeview Gin fire (Source: Tulia Volunteer Fire Department)
SWISHER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are on the scene of a grassfire at the Lakeview Gin in Swisher County.

Officials say the fire is burning around Highway 86 and Ranch Road 1424.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire spans 45 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

NewsChannel 10 is monitoring this fire, and we will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly