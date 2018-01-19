Dalhart police investigating death of 14-month-old

Dalhart police are investigating the death of a 14-month-old child.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, a 14-month-old child was flown to the burn unit at University Medical Center in Lubbock with second and third degree burns on his body.

The following Monday, the child died from his injuries.

An autopsy was performed at the Texas Tech Medical Examiner's Office in Lubbock, and the 69th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers began an investigation alongside the Dalhart Police Department.

No further details are available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

