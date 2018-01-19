100 days: Setting the record for days without moisture

It has now been 100 days without measurable precipitation, .01 or more, in the Amarillo area.

This is now the record for the most consecutive days without measurable precipitation. The old record was 75 days set back in 1957.

The last time Amarillo had measurable rain was back on October 13, 2017.

The entire Panhandle and surrounding areas has been plagued with dry conditions the past few months.

This winter we are in a La Niña, this typically brings drier conditions and above normal temperatures to the southern United States.

Along with being in a record dry spell, the U.S. drought monitor has placed us under a severe drought and areas in the northeast and southeast under an extreme drought.

January 2018

Looking back on the drought monitor put out back in October 2017, we can see we were not experiencing any drought conditions.

October 2017

We saw a wet summer and record rainfall back in august.

We ended 2017 with above normal rainfall, but due to a dry fall and winter, we are now seeing drought conditions across the entire viewing area and much of the southern United States.

If we look back to this time last year, we can see parts of the Panhandle were under a moderate drought, but the conditions were not as wide spread as 2018.

January 2017

According to the Climate Prediction Center's seasonal drought outlook, our drought is expected to persist through at least April 30, 2018.

Unfortunately, dry conditions can lead to a more active wildfire season in the upcoming months. Make sure to follow along with the First Alert Weather team for the latest drought information.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.