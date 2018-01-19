RECALL ALERT: Bed Bath & Beyond recalls Hudson Comforters due to risk of mold exposure

Bed Bath & Beyond recalls Hudson Comforters due to risk of mold exposure. Mold can be present, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

This recall involves Hudson comforters by UGG. The polyester comforters were sold in four different solid colors: garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal, and three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king. See “Sold At” section for affected dates of sale.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

Contact Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 any time or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom for more information.

Sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from August 2017 through October 2017 for about $70 (twin), $90 (full/queen), and $110 (king).

Source: CPSC

