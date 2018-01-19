Friday's Weather: Warmer day with high temps in the low 70s

Weather Outlook for Friday, Jan. 19

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We end the work week with temps 20 degrees above normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with breezy winds. Elevated fire weather conditions will be possible throughout the weekend.

Temps remain in the mid 70s on Saturday. A cold front will move through into Sunday morning dropping temps back into the 50s.

A few showers will be possible early Sunday morning across the northern parts of the area.

Sunday will see the strongest winds with winds out of the west north west at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

A wide spread fire weather watch has been issued for Sunday. Temps will be in the 50s next week.

