Local dreamer fights for DACA and fellow dreamers

One local man is one of over 100,000 dreamers in Texas whose story began when he left Mexico for Amarillo at only two years old.

Julio Salazar, a 24 year old from Mexico has called Amarillo home for the last 20 years.

He was awarded DACA status at the age of 18, but his story began years earlier.

"Over the years, one of my siblings was deported to Mexico," said Julio. "When my mom's brother died she went to Mexico to attend his funeral and wasn't able to come back. My dad was deported my senior year of high school."

DACA status has given Julio the ability to work, buy a car and pay taxes - but it's left him without the next step.

"We need legislation to give us the path to citizenship which is what all of us have wanted from the beginning," said Julio.

Julio calls the idea that dreamers haven't tried to get citizenship on their own misconceptions.

He says the road is a costly one that would require dreamers to leave the United States.

"We've almost never been to that country, we barely speak the language," said Julio. "Getting a job, supporting yourself for a year, two years, five years is very difficult getting thrown into a place you've never been."

FWD.US is a bipartisan group working on immigration reform with the ACLU, Julio and other dreamers hoping to get the message out to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"There's an even greater need for Congress to pass permanent protection so we can stop guessing," said Leezia Dhalla, with FWD.US. "I think a lot of people would tell you they go to sleep every night wondering if there's going to be some major announcement the next day - wondering if it's going to turn their life around."

Julio called the day he got DACA a life altering moment.

"I stopped the car, I got on the trunk and I just looked at the stars. It was the first time I've ever been outside the state by myself and I just felt free," said Julio.

Julio has fifteen months left on his DACA and says he's not asking for a hand out - just a chance to continue his dreams.

He says that chance is a clear legislative path allowing him to make an impact in the only home he's ever known.

