Texas Tech University Health Science Center reaches out to rural areas with skin cancer technology

The Texas Panhandle continues to have the highest risk for skin cancer in the nation per capita, but a new screening program is helping catch the signs early on.

Physicians at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are using tele-medicine to virtually detect skin cancer and other abnormalities in patients.

They are able to remotely communicate with patients and assess their need for a biopsy. Senior Outreach Worker for the Dept. of Surgery, Charli Grinie, said this new technology is helping them reach out to outlying communities.

"They can see everything just as if they are right in front of them," said Grinie. "It's just like a microscope pretty much. It has the ability to freeze and white balance. It can measure with the adapters and stuff. We can measure the mole or anything that's changing, but that way they don't have to take off work. They don't have to take their kids out of school, we can see them right there in their community."

According to physicians, skin cancer rates are at an all time high in the Texas Panhandle, especially among the large farming and ranching communities that get extreme exposure to sunlight for extended periods of time.

With this new technology, they are hoping to expand their outreach to rural areas that don't have access to the care they need.

"With accepting medicare and medicaid and commercial, we can go to their community," said Grinie. "They can just go in town, go to their clinic and we can help them right there in their own community. They don't have to travel to Amarillo, they don't have to travel all the way to Lubbock. We're bridging that gap with insurance and with traveling."

According to a physician with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Alan D. Sbar, M.D., there are currently no proper guidelines or programs for skin cancer screenings in the Panhandle.

He said they are glad to be breaking ground in communities that need help the most.

"We don't have a good way to handle it and get it treated effectively especially in this under-served population," said Sbar. "So we're very excited to be doing this and hopefully as we expand we'll catch more people and hopefully save some lives.

To make an appointment through the Health Center for a screening, call (806)-414-9691.

