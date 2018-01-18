What you can expect this tax season

The IRS expects to receive nearly 155 million individual tax returns this season.

Although the official date to begin filing your taxes isn't until Jan. 29, officials say it's never too early for tax scammers.

While cyber security should be a year-round concern, income tax filing season can bring some particular risks.

The IRS says it's receiving an increase in reports of attempts to obtain employees' W-2 forms in hopes of stealing people's personal information and identities.

"We're still receiving people that are receiving phone calls stating that they owe the IRS money. That they need to pay that immediately," said Certified Public Accountant Mickey Pride. "You want to make sure that you do not do that, and normally the IRS will not call on situations like that.

They will normally notify you by mail if you have any problems with your tax returns or the amount that you might owe. So be sure not to ever return the phone calls to those types of people."

Officials say you should also never reply to emails requesting confidential information, especially your Social Security Number, birth date, salary information or home address.

One of the biggest decisions taxpayers also face each year is how to file their returns.

"If you have any kind of commercial accounts, rental properties, or any kind of a business employment, I would recommend going to a tax [expert] that has good experience," said Pride. "If you're just a W-2 employee, you can probably go online and take a look.

The instructions are fairly simple to follow, and you probably could do it yourself on a lot of those tax returns like that."

As you prepare your documents and get everything in order, Pride wants to remind you of a few useful tips:

"[The] main thing is to make sure, especially if you have investments, make sure you get all of your interest and dividends reported," said Pride. "If you have any kind of unusual income or expenses, make sure you can explain those and have back up for those types of things. Other than that, you should be good to go, you should be fine."

Pride adds choosing e-file and direct deposit for refunds remains the fastest and safest way to file an accurate income tax return and receive a refund.

