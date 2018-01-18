Amarillo police officer dismissed from lawsuit, 2 others still face claims

One Amarillo police officer has been dismissed from a lawsuit claiming police mentally tortured the parents of a missing girl who was later found drowned in a nearby lake.

Federal Judge Mary Lou Robinson dismissed the civil rights claims at the request of the parents of 7-year-old Alexis Wartena at the center of the case and Amarillo Police Department Lieutenant Scott Chappell.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Alexis Wartena wandered from her family's room at the La Kiva Hotel on July 19 of 2016, and searchers found her the next morning in T-Anchor Lake behind the hotel.

Related: Siblings of drowned child removed from family, parents consider legal action

The parents filed a lawsuit, saying police detained them illegally for questioning while keeping them from joining the search among other charges.

Lt. Chappell has said in court papers that he acted with proper motives and good faith, and that any damages to the Wartenas were their own fault.

Two more officers, Sergeants Chris Sheffield and Thomas Callahan, still face the claims.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.